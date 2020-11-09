MSU Football Lands First ’22 Commitment in OG Kristian Phillips
McLain Moberg
East Lansing, MI – After Michigan State was hammered 49-7 by the Iowa Hawkeyes, Mel Tucker couldn't end the weekend without providing some good news to Spartan Nation.
By now, MSU fans know the importance of recruiting under the first-year Spartan head coach, and on Sunday night, Michigan State landed its first commit for the class of 2022.
The Spartans offered Kristian Phillips, an offensive guard out of Georgia, in August, and yesterday he said, "We are extremely excited to announce that I have officially committed @MSU_Football."
Phillips currently plays for Salem High School and is unranked; however, Chris Kapilovic clearly sees tremendous talent within the 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman.
Before becoming a future Spartan, he held offers from Arizona State and Delaware State.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
- Claxton (GA) High unranked ATH Shakari Denson
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett
Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1