SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU Football Lands First ’22 Commitment in OG Kristian Phillips

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – After Michigan State was hammered 49-7 by the Iowa Hawkeyes, Mel Tucker couldn't end the weekend without providing some good news to Spartan Nation.

By now, MSU fans know the importance of recruiting under the first-year Spartan head coach, and on Sunday night, Michigan State landed its first commit for the class of 2022.

The Spartans offered Kristian Phillips, an offensive guard out of Georgia, in August, and yesterday he said, "We are extremely excited to announce that I have officially committed @MSU_Football."

Phillips currently plays for Salem High School and is unranked; however, Chris Kapilovic clearly sees tremendous talent within the 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman.

Before becoming a future Spartan, he held offers from Arizona State and Delaware State.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • Claxton (GA) High unranked ATH Shakari Denson
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football vs. Iowa Official Game Thread: Spartans lose to the Hawkeyes, 49-7

Michigan State Football vs. Iowa Official Game Thread

McLain Moberg

by

SpartanSports

Michigan State Football Searches for Consistency

After a 49-7 blowout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan State and Mel Tucker search for consistency.

McLain Moberg

MSU '21 Commit: Small Town Shakari Denson Making Big Moves

Coming from small town Claxton, Georgia, Michigan State Football 2021 commit, Shakari Denson, is taking his chance to play big.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football vs. Michigan Official Game Thread

Michigan State Football vs. Michigan Official Game Thread

McLain Moberg

by

SpartanSports

Michigan State Football Gets Blown out by Iowa, 49-7

After an emotional win against the Wolverines, MSU entered Iowa City lifeless – lacking a certain fire, and it cost them.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State Football: The Spartans Have a Long Way to Go

After an emotional win against Michigan, the Spartans remind everyone they are in the middle of rebuilding their program.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Spartan Football Essentials: Iowa City Landslide

Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp is here to discuss Michigan State's 49-7 blowout loss to Iowa.

Jonathan Schopp

Spartan Nation Mailbag: Michigan State Football

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football vs. Iowa: How to Watch

The Spartans are set to kickoff against the Hawkeyes for the 48th time, will they walk out of Iowa City with a victory?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 Athlete Kenzy Paul

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star athlete Kenzy Paul out of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

McLain Moberg