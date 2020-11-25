MSU Football: Naquan Jones Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones revealed he had COVID-19 and recovered.

The senior lineman is the first MSU player to announce he contracted the virus and said it's severely impacted his family.

"I've lost family members to COVID, and that's something that my family takes very serious, so they understand," Jones told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The coronavirus affected him before the season began – Jones experienced minor symptoms but felt "perfectly fine" after two days.

However, he considered opting out; eventually, he chose to play football instead.

"I had a few concerns at first before the season was originally postponed … I don't want to speak for everyone, but I know it was very stressful for my family, so I did have a few concerns," said Jones. "But at the end of the day, I love to play football. MSU was doing a great job with their safety measures, and I felt safe. So that thought kind of comes out of my head."

After deciding to stick it out, Jones began staying in shape by running in a nearby field.

"I went to go run with a mask on and do what I could do outside, not being around people to spread COVID, obviously. But I wanted to stay in a decent amount of shape before I had to go put pads on to play a game," Jones said.

