Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU Football: Naquan Jones Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Michigan State senior defensive tackle Naquan Jones revealed he had COVID-19 before the season.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones revealed he had COVID-19 and recovered.

The senior lineman is the first MSU player to announce he contracted the virus and said it's severely impacted his family.

"I've lost family members to COVID, and that's something that my family takes very serious, so they understand," Jones told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The coronavirus affected him before the season began – Jones experienced minor symptoms but felt "perfectly fine" after two days.

However, he considered opting out; eventually, he chose to play football instead.

"I had a few concerns at first before the season was originally postponed … I don't want to speak for everyone, but I know it was very stressful for my family, so I did have a few concerns," said Jones. "But at the end of the day, I love to play football. MSU was doing a great job with their safety measures, and I felt safe. So that thought kind of comes out of my head."

After deciding to stick it out, Jones began staying in shape by running in a nearby field.

"I went to go run with a mask on and do what I could do outside, not being around people to spread COVID, obviously. But I wanted to stay in a decent amount of shape before I had to go put pads on to play a game," Jones said.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

originalFile_LOWRES 2.45.41 PM
Football

MSU Football: Naquan Jones Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

MSU Football: Mel Tucker Enjoys Rebuilding Programs

Tillman
Basketball

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman Sr.: ‘It was Unbelievable’

USATSI_14184275_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Three Burning Questions For Michigan State Basketball

Izzo
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Tip-Off Times, TV Details For Non-Conference Slate

Tom Izzo: Michigan State University vs University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI - Sunday, February 25, 2019 - MSU 77 - Michigan 70
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Izzo Back at Practice After Positive COVID-19 Test

Cassius
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball: Winston Excited for What’s Next

Dowell
Football

Michigan State Football: Michael Dowell Logs First Career Start

Henderson
Football

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Northwestern Announced