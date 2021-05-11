MSU Football Pushing for Notre Dame Transfer WR Jordan Johnson

Jordan Johnson, a former Notre Dame wide receiver and five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal on May 3. Michigan State football is reportedly interested.

East Lansing, Mich. – A new name entered the transfer portal last week, and Michigan State football is reportedly interested.

Jordan Johnson, a former Notre Dame wideout and five-star prospect, decided to leave the Fighting Irish on May 3.

According to Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell, numerous schools are pursuing Johnson including, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Iowa State, Florida State, Kentucky, and Miami.

As a recruit, he was the No. 1 ranked player in Missouri and the fifth-best wide receiver in the 2020 class (No. 28 nationally).

"Above-average size for the position. Lean. Maybe not overwhelming as far as size and strength, but has a classic outside receiver build. Has outstanding ball skills and hand-eye coordination. Shows strong concentration and ability to catch the ball in contested situations. Excellent body control and athleticism along the sidelines and back of the end zone. Shows good but not elite ability after the catch," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu said in 2018. "Smooth in and out of his breaks. Also has good speed, but still has work to do to get to the top-level of the position as far as straight-line speed. Has few glaring weaknesses, just needs to continue to get bigger, stronger, faster, but has excellent positional skills. Has the ability to develop into a true No. 1 receiver in college."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1