MSU Football Ranks Second in All-Time Victories over Wolverines

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – The Spartans walked into Michigan Stadium three-touchdown underdogs and left with the Paul Bunyan trophy.

"We're very proud to bring that trophy back to East Lansing, where it belongs," Mel Tucker said.

After two years of being in Ann Arbor, Tucker took the reins and beat the Wolverines in his first try, etching his name in program history.

Michigan State now ranks second among opponents in all-time victories over Michigan (37), trailing only the Ohio State Buckeyes (52).

Additionally, the Spartans have won five out of the last seven contests in Ann Arbor, including three of the last four.

MSU fell 44-10 to Michigan last year but defeated them in 2015 and 2017.

So, where do they stand overall?

Once again, MSU is only second to OSU in all-time wins at Michigan Stadium since opening in 1927.

Wins Against Michigan in the Big House

  1. Ohio State: 22
  2. MSU: 21
  3. Minnesota: 11
  4. Illinois: 10
  5. Indiana: 7

With the win, Michigan State has beaten the Wolverines 21 times when ranked inside the AP Top-25, including 11 victories as a top-10 opponent.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

