MSU Football's Two-Way Prototype on Full Display
Michigan State football is looking for prospects that have played both ways at the high school level. Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha touched on it ahead of the 2024 season.
"I talked about you know, guys playing both sides of the ball. I think that gives us a big opportunity to really evaluate their [football intelligence]," Bhonapha said. "Because if a guy can play both sides of the ball in high school. ... Doing those sort of background checks can see what kind of football mind he has, we're already ahead of the curve. I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step."
The best example from the 2024 season might have been true freshman interior offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson, who dominated as a two-way star for Bishop Kelly in Boise, Idaho.
The 2026 cycle's first commit, Joey Caudill, is another prime example of two-way play. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Lexington High School product does it all: he is the starting quarterback, and he plays linebacker. Beyond the obvious boost to his football IQ, Caudill told me the added bonus was what it did for his condition and mindset.
"You have to really work on your body, make sure you're feeling right throughout the week," Caudill said, "and you really have to prepare to know everything, you have to know what you're doing because you got a lot of things going through your mind."
Caudill has been working on getting ready for playing tight end at the collegiate level, as he has not taken a snap at the position he is being recruited for. That is partly why it is so difficult to rate him as a recruit, as 247Sports' Allen Trieu has said.
"Joey is a really good athlete who I think will be able to translate to tight end with ease," Trieu said, per 247Sports' Corey Robinson. "As a quarterback, he did it all, but the way he ran with speed and physicality is a good sign for his future. He also exhibits leadership qualities from that position college football in the NFL is littered with tight ends who played quarterback in high school. Travis Kelce being one of the more famous examples out of Ohio. I don't think Joey will have any issues with the transition.
"We gave him that 86 grade before he played his junior season and that was without having a great idea of what position he would fit at. Given that, I would think he moves up over the next few months, especially if we have a chance to see him in person at something like an Under Armour regional or other events."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
