MSU Football: Seven Spartans Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Teams by Pro Football Focus

East Lansing, Mich. – The Michigan State Spartans desperately need a productive running game in 2021. If Pro Football Focus is accurate, a resurgent rushing attack will be back in East Lansing sooner than later.

PFF announced its preseason All-Big Ten teams on Tuesday afternoon, featuring seven Spartans.

MSU running back Kenneth Walker, who transferred from Wake Forest this offseason, was named to the first-team.

"Walker is a fantastic transfer addition for the Spartans. He has been one of the more elusive running backs when it comes to churning out yards after contact," Pro Football Focus said. "As a true freshman and a sophomore at Wake Forest over the past two years, he broke 0.32 tackles per attempt and averaged 4.0 yards after contact per attempt. Both were top-six marks among FBS running backs in that span."

During his two seasons with the Demon Deacons, Walker rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns (20 games).

Four Spartans, including junior guard J.D. Duplain, sixth-year grad student defensive end Drew Beesley, fifth-year senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, and redshirt junior wide receiver Jayden Reed (kick returner), were selected to PFF's All-Big Ten third team. At the same time, redshirt junior defensive tackle Jacob Slade and sixth-year senior kicker Matt Coghlin earned honorable mentions.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1