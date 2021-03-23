MSU Football: TE Matt Dotson, RT Jordan Reid, & CB Tre Person not on Spring Roster

Spartan Nation dives into Michigan State football's spring roster and talks about who is and who isn't listed.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football released its spring practice roster, and three experienced individuals aren't listed.

"Every player has to make a decision based on what's best for him ... In the first year, there's going to be some movement, there's going to be some attrition," MSU coach Mel Tucker told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Tight-end Matt Dotson, right tackle Jordan Reid, and cornerback Tre Person are no longer with the team as Michigan State opened its first spring practices under Tucker.

In February, the second-year head coach said Dotson would return in 2021 after accumulating nine receptions and 107 yards in four contests.

Over four seasons, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end caught 41 passes for 436 yards and two scores, including eight starts. An achilles injury cut his season short in 2019.

Reid opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He started 27 consecutive games at right tackle and was the only offensive lineman to suit up and play every game from 2018-2019.

Person finished with 27 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one pass break-up, and five starts last season.

Laress Nelson, a wide receiver, is also not listed on the spring roster after not playing due to injury in 2020.

However, starting left tackle A.J. Arcuri and OL Luke Campbell are returning for the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA to all fall sport athletes.

On another note, junior Brandon Wright has made the switch from running back to defensive end.

"He's a defensive end. We’re gonna develop him there," said Tucker. "He can rush ... We need edge rushers, we need speed off the edge."

Starting this week, Michigan State started spring practices and is scheduled to host 15 sessions for the next five weeks.

"I was excited to get out there," Tucker said. "Nothing out there but green grass and opportunity."

