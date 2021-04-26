MSU Football: Three Additional Spartans Enter Transfer Portal

Four Michigan State football players entered the transfer portal on Monday including, TE Tommy Guajardo, OL Damon Kaylor, DE DeAri Todd, and LS Bryce Eimer.

EAST LANSING – Make that six Michigan State football players looking for a new school just days after the Spartan's spring game.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Damon Kaylor, redshirt senior DeAri Todd, and redshirt freshman long snapper Bryce Eimer entered the transfer portal, confirmed by a program spokesperson Monday afternoon.

At 6-foot-3 and 315-pounds, Kaylor signed with Michigan State's 2019 recruiting class but didn't appear in any contests.

Todd, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end, never made an appearance since joining the team as a three-star prospect in 2017.

Eimer committed to MSU last May and was considered one of the best specialists at his position in the 2020 class.

The trio joins TE Tommy Guajardo, OL Justin Stevens, and K Jack Olsen as players expressing interest in leaving MSU following the Spartan's final spring practice.

Since mid-November, 23 individuals have left East Lansing; however, in return, Michigan State aggressively pursued the portal, landing 14 commitments.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens

OL Damon Kaylor

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

DE DeAri Todd

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen

P Jack Bouwmeester

