MSU Football: Travares Tillman ‘Itching’ to Get on the Field

East Lansing, MI – Travares Tillman joined Mel Tucker's staff last season as a senior defensive assistant, meaning he couldn't coach on the field.

After the season was over, he returned to Colorado to see his family, missing football Tillman put together a free clinic for his son's teammates.

One day later, he learned there was an opening on the staff, and now Tillman is MSU's cornerbacks coach.

"I mean, everything worked out," Tillman told reporters Thursday morning. I'm itching to get back out there. I'm excited to work with the guys. I'm excited to work with the new guys that are coming in in June and ready to get this thing rolling."

Tillman received his promotion following Mike Tressel's decision to leave East Lansing to become the new defensive coordinator at Cincinnati.

As a result, Harlon Barnett is the new secondary coach, but Tucker knew what he had in Tillman, who worked alongside each other at Georgia and Colorado.

"He's got a wealth of knowledge. He understands technique and fundamentals; he's from the state of Georgia, he has excellent recruiting ties in the South. Georgia obviously is a place where we spend a lot of time recruiting," said Tucker. "We have a good relationship, and it's important for someone in that role to be very comfortable with me being in the meeting room and around the drill work on the field because I'm going to be there."

