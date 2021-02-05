Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

MSU Football: Travares Tillman ‘Itching’ to Get on the Field

Michigan State's new cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman can't wait to get back to work.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – Travares Tillman joined Mel Tucker's staff last season as a senior defensive assistant, meaning he couldn't coach on the field.

After the season was over, he returned to Colorado to see his family, missing football Tillman put together a free clinic for his son's teammates.

One day later, he learned there was an opening on the staff, and now Tillman is MSU's cornerbacks coach.

"I mean, everything worked out," Tillman told reporters Thursday morning. I'm itching to get back out there. I'm excited to work with the guys. I'm excited to work with the new guys that are coming in in June and ready to get this thing rolling."

Tillman received his promotion following Mike Tressel's decision to leave East Lansing to become the new defensive coordinator at Cincinnati.

As a result, Harlon Barnett is the new secondary coach, but Tucker knew what he had in Tillman, who worked alongside each other at Georgia and Colorado.

"He's got a wealth of knowledge. He understands technique and fundamentals; he's from the state of Georgia, he has excellent recruiting ties in the South. Georgia obviously is a place where we spend a lot of time recruiting," said Tucker. "We have a good relationship, and it's important for someone in that role to be very comfortable with me being in the meeting room and around the drill work on the field because I'm going to be there."

Please tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Tillman-2
Football

MSU Football: Travares Tillman ‘Itching’ to Get on the Field

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

MSU Football: Mel Tucker has some ‘Catching Up to do’ in Recruiting

USATSI_15495603_168390101_lowres
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Tom Izzo Speaks about ‘Ridiculous Calls’ Against Iowa

USATSI_15272018_168390101_lowres
Football

MSU Football: TE Matt Dotson Returning for Another Year

Sparty PHOTO: Starr Portice)
Football

Michigan State Football Signs 4-Star WR Keon Coleman

USATSI_15138754_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Commit Rayshaun Benny Flips to Michigan

USATSI_15521386_168390101_lowres
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXX

USATSI_15520980_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State Basketball Shows Signs of Life in Close Loss to Iowa