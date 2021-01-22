MSU Football: Tucker Confirms Matt Allen Returning for Sixth Year

East Lansing, MI – Matt Allen will remain a Spartan for another year.

The Michigan State starting center is returning for the 2021 season; his sixth with the program, head coach Mel Tucker said Thursday afternoon.

"In my time here at MSU, there have been a lot of ups and downs, but I wouldn't trade it for the world because it taught me how to be a better person," said Allen. "It taught me a lot about growth, and it taught me how to work hard."

Yes, Allen has been with the team for five seasons, but the NCAA granted all fall sport athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hinsdale Central High School graduate started the Spartans' home opener against Rutgers but missed the final six contests due to an undisclosed injury.

Allen joins Matt Coghlin, Drew Beesley, and Jacub Panasiuk as other seniors who plan on returning to campus in the fall.

At this point, it's unclear if more will join them.

"Matt is quickly become one of my favorite players ... it was a challenge to get to know these guys because of COVID and our late start, but Matt is what being a student-athlete is all about," Tucker said. "He's a leader both on and off the field, in the classroom."

On top of awarding seniors another year of eligibility, the NCAA announced they wouldn't count against the scholarship cap (85 players) in 2021, although nothing was mentioned outside of next season.

