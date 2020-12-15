Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
MSU Football: Tucker Plans on Recruiting 'Like Crazy' to Boost Roster

Michigan State's Mel Tucker says the Spartans must 'recruit like crazy' this offseason to boost its roster.
When Michigan State hired Mel Tucker following the retirement of Mark Dantonio, the days of winning Rose Bowls and competing for Big Ten titles were over.

The last time MSU hired a new football coach, it took four years to reach heights they weren't accustomed to.

When taking over a program, guys appreciate building a team to fit their style, and Tucker has made it clear he hasn't been satisfied these past few months.

When asked what he thought needed to happen for Michigan State to beat Ohio State, he responded with:

"You better recruit to that level. You better ask those questions: 'Can we beat this team with a player like this?' And if the answer is no and you're still acquiring those players, then how are you ever going to get to that level to have the ability to compete? It's not like you can just sprinkle dust on guys," Tucker said leading up to the 49th meeting with OSU. "I mean, good players make a good coach, great players make you a great coach."

Before kicking off against Penn State, he called the transfer portal a 'viable market,' which can improve your team.

And after a disheartening 39-24 loss, where the Spartans led 21-10 at one point, Tucker doubled-down on his sentiments to make Michigan State better.

"We've got to recruit like crazy because we need to be able to have more competitive practices," said Tucker. "The more good players you have in practice, the more competitive the practices are, and the practices become more like games."

