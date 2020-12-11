MSU Football: Tucker Willing to 'Fight For Guys' in Recruiting

With early signing day next week, Mel Tucker talks about the recruiting process and doubles down on using the transfer portal.

East Lansing, MI – Since being hired as Michigan State's head football coach, Mel Tucker has made one thing abundantly clear.

Recruiting will be a huge priority for his coaching staff.

With early signing day next week, Tucker spoke about the intricacies of finding prospects to become Spartans and any uncertainty the process presents.

"The indication is most of the guys that are committed will sign, but we'll just have to see," said Tucker. "Recruiting is fluid, and you never know until you know. They aren't signed until they are signed."

But should another school become involved; the first-year coach is willing to do whatever it takes to land the players he wants.

"We're willing to fight for our guys, for the guys we want … we're not adverse to competing and fighting for guys," Tucker said. "It's not okay to say, 'Oh well, he doesn't want to come, so we'll go to the next guy,' if that's the guy that we want, and we feel like we can still get him, then we need to fight for him."

Ultimately, he has a plan, and it involves signing multiple players in December before moving on to the transfer portal.

Again, Tucker remains adamant in his attempt to reinvent Michigan State's roster; at this point, fans can expect it's going to look a lot different in 2021.

"The portal is a viable market to be able to help your team," said Tucker. "We're also aggressively evaluating the portal and whose available there."

