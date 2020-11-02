MSU Football: Tucker’s First Win Comes against Rival Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI – Earlier this week, Mel Tucker spoke about embracing this rivalry – calling it 'different.'

"It's a special game, and we treat it as such," said Tucker.

His message about the Michigan game was well received in the locker room, and it showed on the football field.

Even though it's an upset on paper considering the Spartans were three-touchdown underdogs – nothing about Saturday surprised starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi.

"First of all, we expected it ... everybody on this team knew going into this game that we had a chance, and we had a good chance, Lombardi said. "That was part of the reason why we played with so much confidence and ended up getting the win."

Tucker becomes the first coach in school history to record his first victory against Michigan and the second person to win his debut vs. the Wolverines since Nick Saban.

"Certainly, coach Saban means a lot to me. He gave me my start in coaching, gave me an opportunity, and he's been a mentor for me. He's really been very helpful to me for over 20 years," said Tucker. "I've known Nick Saban since I was 18 years old ... just to be mentioned in the same breath with coach Saban is humbling for me."

But it wasn't about him, nor did Tucker want it to be.

"It's more about our players and our staff coming together ... this game means so much to so many people: our current players, our former players, our fans, and our alums," Tucker said. "The Paul Bunyan trophy, we're very proud to bring that trophy back to East Lansing where it belongs."

