SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU Football: Tucker’s First Win Comes against Rival Michigan

McLain Moberg

Ann Arbor, MI – Earlier this week, Mel Tucker spoke about embracing this rivalry – calling it 'different.'

"It's a special game, and we treat it as such," said Tucker.

His message about the Michigan game was well received in the locker room, and it showed on the football field.

Even though it's an upset on paper considering the Spartans were three-touchdown underdogs – nothing about Saturday surprised starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi. 

"First of all, we expected it ... everybody on this team knew going into this game that we had a chance, and we had a good chance, Lombardi said. "That was part of the reason why we played with so much confidence and ended up getting the win."

Tucker becomes the first coach in school history to record his first victory against Michigan and the second person to win his debut vs. the Wolverines since Nick Saban.

"Certainly, coach Saban means a lot to me. He gave me my start in coaching, gave me an opportunity, and he's been a mentor for me. He's really been very helpful to me for over 20 years," said Tucker. "I've known Nick Saban since I was 18 years old ... just to be mentioned in the same breath with coach Saban is humbling for me."

But it wasn't about him, nor did Tucker want it to be.

"It's more about our players and our staff coming together ... this game means so much to so many people: our current players, our former players, our fans, and our alums," Tucker said. "The Paul Bunyan trophy, we're very proud to bring that trophy back to East Lansing where it belongs."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
MSUlive
MSUlive

Amazing job by Coach Mel Tucker, Offensive and Defensive Coaching Staffs and the players for executing at a high level. To be able to overcome all the challenges after the Rutgers debacle and to perform the way they did against that team down the road was almost unbelievable. Clearly, this Coaching Staff knows how to Scout an opponent, find their weakness and exploit it. I hope that becomes the Hallmark of the Mel Tucker era.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football vs. Michigan Official Game Thread

Michigan State Football vs. Michigan Official Game Thread

McLain Moberg

by

SpartanSports

Michigan State Football Lands 2021 ATH Shakari Denson

The Spartans land an unranked 2021 athlete out of Claxton, Georgia.

McLain Moberg

by

SpartanSports

Michigan State Football: Rocky Lombardi Leads the Way

Michigan State's Rocky Lombardi played a massive role in the 27-24 victory over Michigan.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons Not on Milton’s ‘Radar’

Simmons, one of the few returning starters from last years' defense, isn't on Joe Milton's 'radar.'

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Stuns Michigan in Ann Arbor, 27-24

Michigan State, a 21.5-point underdog, walked into Ann Arbor and stunned the Wolverines.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Gashes Wolverine Defense for Big Plays in Win

The Spartans opened up the playbook against Michigan. In doing so, Lombardi gashed the Wolverine defense for big plays downfield.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State 2022 Target: DJ Wesolak Leading The Youth

Michigan State 2022 Target, DJ Wesolak, is a dominant player and leader on the field. Off the field, he carries his leadership into guiding the youth.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football: Ricky White’s Record Setting Day

True freshman Ricky White got off the bus in Ann Arbor, preparing to play a significant role in the game vs. Michigan. With eight catches for 196 yards and a touchdown, he did more than that.

McLain Moberg

Spartan Football Essentials: Paul Bunyan’s Back in Town

Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp is here to discuss Michigan State's 27-24 victory over Michigan.

Jonathan Schopp

Michigan State Football vs. Michigan: How to Watch

Will the Spartans overcome major adversity and prove everyone wrong this weekend? Get ready! It's MSU vs. Michigan.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK