MSU Football: White Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White played a pivotal role in the Spartans victory over Michigan, and his record-setting performance is getting some well-deserved recognition.

After catching eight passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Georgia native was named true freshman of the week by Pro Football Focus and earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors.

White hauled in passes from Rocky Lombardi for 50, 40, 31, 30, 19, and 15 yards against Michigan on his way to setting a new record for single-game receiving yards by a freshman – passing Cody White's performance against Northwestern in 2017.

"We were not surprised by what we saw out there today. When you see a guy like Ricky White go out there and set a freshman record, you know, he makes plays in practice," first-year Spartan coach Mel Tucker said. "We just wanted to take it from practice to the game. That's the key."

His 196 receiving yards were the second-highest for an MSU wideout vs. Michigan and are tied for seventh in a game in school history, passing Courtney Hawkins 193-yard outing in 1989.

