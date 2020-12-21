MSU Football Will Not Play in Bowl Game, Officially Ends Season

Michigan State football announced it would not accept a bowl invitation and instead opted to end their season.

East Lansing, MI – On Sunday, Michigan State football announced it would not participate in a bowl game, officially ending their season.

MSU finished 2-5 with a 27-24 win over rival Michigan in Mel Tucker's first year.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank our medical staff for everything they have done for our program this season. We were extremely fortunate and grateful to have had the opportunity to play football this fall.

"We have decided as a program that the best decision for our team is to prepare for the 2021 season. I'm proud of the players for the way they handled themselves during this difficult and challenging year. They endured a season unlike any we have had before and worked hard to remain diligent in following all of our safety protocols," said Tucker. "Our players have been on campus since re-arriving in June and deserve the chance to go home and take some time away from football.

"Even though our season has come to a close, the time that we have had to work with the players in practice and coach in games has been invaluable for us in establishing our culture. We're looking forward to relentlessly working this offseason in preparation for the 2021 season. The future is bright for Michigan State football. Go Green!"

The NCAA waived the typical wins requirement for bowl games in 2020, and with several programs already opted out, it could have opened the door for Michigan State to compete; instead, they will look ahead to next season.

