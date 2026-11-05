MSU, Michigan Unveil Key Availability Report Ahead of Rivalry Matchup

It's rivalry week in the state of Michigan.

Michigan State football against Michigan football comes just once a year. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock on Saturday night, but 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night really helped shape the makeup of this matchup. That's when the Spartans and the Wolverines released their initial availability report.

Here are all the names each team placed on their respective report. A specific name's omission would indicate that that specific player is available.

Michigan State Availability Report

The gruff Sparty logo on the helmet of Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic as the team warms up before the football game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OUT

RB Cam Edwards (season), QB Cam Fancher, CB Tre Bell, RB Jaziun Patterson, CB Charles Brantley, LB Jordan Hall, RB Marvis Parrish, S Brayden Thomas, TE Jayden Savoury, FB Jay Coyne, DT Ben Roberts, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joe Caudill

QUESTIONABLE

S Devin Vaught, QB Alessio Milivojevic, WR Charles Taplin, CB Keshawn Williams, CB Tyran Chappell

Michigan Availability Report

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverine helmets sit on the field near the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

WR Kendrick Bell, WR Braydon Alford, RB Micah Ka'apana (season), DE Julius Holly, OL Ace Hamilton, OL Andrew Sprague

QUESTIONABLE

S Rod Moore, S Jordan Young, DE Dom Nichols, OL Brady Norton, TE Hogan Hansen, DE John Henry Daley

PROBABLE

OL Jake Guarnera

MSU's Takeaways from Availability Report

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) fakes a handoff to running back Jaziun Patterson (4) and looks to throw against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The first name most Michigan State fans probably sought out was starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic's . He missed the UCLA game two weeks ago with an apparent, undisclosed injury he sustained against Northwestern on Oct. 17. Milivojevic is officially QUESTIONABLE again this week, the same tag he had on the initial report against UCLA. If he cannot play, true freshman Kayd Coffman will likely start again.

Running back Jaziun Patterson is also OUT for the second straight game, and Marvis Parrish is also OUT. Michigan State now doesn't have its top three running backs, leaving Kenneth Williams and Brandon Tullis as top remaining options.

A truly big loss, though, is defensive tackle Ben Roberts . He'd arguably been the team's best player this season until he was rolled up on during the very first defensive snap at UCLA. Roberts went to the locker room and emerged with crutches and a wheelchair. The only injury update Pat Fitzgerald has shared all fall was to rule Cam Edwards out for the year, so the team hasn't officially said Roberts is done, but getting him back down the stretch would be a surprise.

Michigan State’s Jayden Savoury runs after a catch against Illinois during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The surprise, though, was tight end Jayden Savoury being OUT. He's been one of the few bright spots on the Spartans' offense with his 29 catches for 271 receiving yards. There should be a heavy dose of Brennan Parachek in his place.

On the positive side, some reinforcements at cornerback *could* be coming. Tyran Chappell, who was the team's most reliable corner before his early-season injury, is now QUESTIONABLE to play on Saturday night. The same designation goes for Keshawn Williams, a key backup.