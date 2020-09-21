SI.com
MSU's Naquan Jones on Season Predictions: ‘Disrespectful’

McLain Moberg

Last week was huge for the Michigan State football team and their fans because the Big Ten announced its official return to the gridiron.

Saturday, the schedule was released, one that allowed the Spartans to exceed expectations potentially, but ultimately 4-4 would be a step in the right direction for Mel Tucker.

However, redshirt senior Naquan Jones has much higher expectations for the Spartans, responding to .500 predictions with "4-4?? I swear y'all are so disrespectful."

MSU opens the season against Rutgers before hitting the road to compete against Michigan and Iowa in back-to-back games.

When you consider the fact MSU returns ten starters (7 offense, 3 defense), none of which is a quarterback with significant experience, it's easy to conclude Tucker's first year might be a struggle.

Under a new coaching regime with new look offenses and defenses, the Spartans finishing .500 in the first season with a new coaching staff is more than acceptable.

But not for Jones, who wants fans to know expectations haven't been lowered inside the Michigan State locker room despite two disappointing seasons in a row.

During the Mark Dantonio era, MSU was known for reaching heights they weren't supposed to.

Will Tucker tap into the Michigan State glory years? Or will he be rebuilding a program Dantonio hung out to dry?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

