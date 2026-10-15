MSU, Northwestern Release Initial Availability Report Before Intriguing Matchup
In this story:
Michigan State vs. Northwestern isn't normally the event that it'll be on Saturday.
The Spartans (2-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) and the 25th-ranked Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) aren't rivals, but this one feels like a rivalry matchup. MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald will face his alma mater and the school he coached for 17 years for the first time. Northwestern's starting quarterback, Aidan Chiles, started for Michigan State in 2024 and most of 2025.
Both teams released their initial availability reports for the matchup on Wednesday night. Here are all the names listed for each side:
Michigan State Availability Report
Out
RB Cam Edwards (season), QB Cam Fancher, CB Tre Bell, CB Charles Brantley, LB Jordan Hall, CB Keshawn Williams, CB Tyran Chappell, RB Darrin Jones Jr., FB Jay Coyne, LB Caleb Wheatland, LB Brady Pretzlaff, OL Ben Murawski, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joe Caudill
Questionable
WR Charles Taplin
Northwestern Availability Report
Out
DB Josh Fussell, RB Daniel Anderson, LB Max Mohring, LB Jason Reynolds II, DL Callen Campbell, LB Qayvier Johnson, OL David Anchondo, OL Ezomo Oratokhai, OL Jacob Miller, TE Chris Petrucci
Doubtful
LB Amare Jordan, TE Luke Dehnicke
Questionable
S Robert Fitzgerald, DB Damon Walters, DL Migo Jackson
Probable
DB Braden Turner, DB Timi Oke
What Report Means for Saturday
The big takeaway for Michigan State is that they are pretty much as shorthanded at cornerback and linebacker as many have feared this week. MSU doesn't have any of its three corners who were regularly playing while the team was at full health, and three of the Spartans' top four linebackers are also out.
NiJhay Burt is the only player coming off the injury report this week. He's missed the last two games with an injury he suffered in the Nebraska game. Burt will likely be one of Michigan State's starting corners now on Saturday, and it seems like true freshman Jeremiah Favorite might be the other starter. KJ Deriso, another freshman, will also likely rotate in.
Linebacker Dion Crawford also got hurt during the Illinois game, but his omission from the availability report indicates he'll be available for Saturday. He'll be starting, with Cam Stodghill and DiMari Malone likely getting the bulk of the snaps behind him.
There are some notable names on the Northwestern side, too. Tight end Luke Dehnicke has been a breakout star for the Wildcats this year. He's missed the last two games and is doubtful to play Saturday. Safety Robert Fitzgerald (no relation to Pat) is also the best player on NU's defense; he's questionable for Saturday.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika