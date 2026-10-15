MSU, Northwestern Release Initial Availability Report Before Intriguing Matchup

Michigan State vs. Northwestern isn't normally the event that it'll be on Saturday.

The Spartans (2-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) and the 25th-ranked Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) aren't rivals, but this one feels like a rivalry matchup. MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald will face his alma mater and the school he coached for 17 years for the first time. Northwestern's starting quarterback, Aidan Chiles , started for Michigan State in 2024 and most of 2025.

Oct 10, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) looks to pass against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams released their initial availability reports for the matchup on Wednesday night. Here are all the names listed for each side:

Michigan State Availability Report

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards runs for a gain against Eastern Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out

RB Cam Edwards (season), QB Cam Fancher, CB Tre Bell, CB Charles Brantley, LB Jordan Hall, CB Keshawn Williams, CB Tyran Chappell, RB Darrin Jones Jr., FB Jay Coyne, LB Caleb Wheatland, LB Brady Pretzlaff, OL Ben Murawski, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joe Caudill

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive linenam Ben Murawski (75) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questionable

WR Charles Taplin

Northwestern Availability Report

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Northwestern Wildcats helmet during warmups before the game against Tulane Green Wave at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

DB Josh Fussell, RB Daniel Anderson, LB Max Mohring, LB Jason Reynolds II, DL Callen Campbell, LB Qayvier Johnson, OL David Anchondo, OL Ezomo Oratokhai, OL Jacob Miller, TE Chris Petrucci

Doubtful

LB Amare Jordan, TE Luke Dehnicke

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a touchdown pass as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Robert Fitzgerald (6) defends him during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questionable

S Robert Fitzgerald, DB Damon Walters, DL Migo Jackson

Probable

DB Braden Turner, DB Timi Oke

What Report Means for Saturday

Michigan State’s Charles Brantley, center, looks to see if referees grant him an interception on a play against Toledo’s Daryl Barnett Jr. during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big takeaway for Michigan State is that they are pretty much as shorthanded at cornerback and linebacker as many have feared this week. MSU doesn't have any of its three corners who were regularly playing while the team was at full health, and three of the Spartans' top four linebackers are also out.

NiJhay Burt is the only player coming off the injury report this week. He's missed the last two games with an injury he suffered in the Nebraska game. Burt will likely be one of Michigan State's starting corners now on Saturday, and it seems like true freshman Jeremiah Favorite might be the other starter. KJ Deriso, another freshman, will also likely rotate in.

Oct 10, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebackers Dion Crawford (18) and Jordan Hall (5) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Dion Crawford also got hurt during the Illinois game, but his omission from the availability report indicates he'll be available for Saturday. He'll be starting, with Cam Stodghill and DiMari Malone likely getting the bulk of the snaps behind him.

There are some notable names on the Northwestern side, too. Tight end Luke Dehnicke has been a breakout star for the Wildcats this year. He's missed the last two games and is doubtful to play Saturday. Safety Robert Fitzgerald (no relation to Pat) is also the best player on NU's defense; he's questionable for Saturday.