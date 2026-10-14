5 Northwestern Players (Besides Chiles) MSU Must Contain

Michigan State has another pretty interesting test in front of it.

The Spartans (2-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) are in dire need of something to feed good about with an active four-game losing streak. Well, especially for Pat Fitzgerald , a home game against No. 25 Northwestern (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) is a tremendous opportunity to get off the mat. The Wildcats are playing at a very high level, though, and have several different players who MSU must have a plan for (besides former Spartan Aidan Chiles ).

RB Joseph Himon II

Oct 2, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Joseph Himon II (6) gestures after getting a first down against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph Himon II isn't Northwestern's workhorse running back, but he sure is the most explosive. He's already up to 319 yards on the ground this season in just 23 carries with three touchdowns. His 13.9 yards per carry is something straight out of a video game. Himon also has three receiving touchdowns this year.

It will be imperative that Michigan State's linebackers and safeties are disciplined in filling their run lanes. Himon has had a rush for 40+ yards in three of NU's five games this season, including an 80-yard touchdown during the season opener against South Dakota State. Seven of Himon's 23 carries in 2026 have gone for at least 15 yards. He had just one fewer such rush during all of last season in 99 total carries.

WR Griffin Wilde

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) runs after the catch against South Dakota State Jackrabbits linebacker Chase van Tol (28) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chiles' favorite target through the air is Griffin Wilde. He leads Northwestern with 24 catches, 425 receiving yards, and is tied for the team lead with Himon with three receiving scores. Wilde is in his second season overall with the program after transferring in before the 2025 season from South Dakota State. He was an exceptional wideout for NU last year, too, hauling in 71 passes for 880 yards and eight touchdowns across 13 games.

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday's availability report will reveal a lot about what kind of plan MSU may have for Wilde. Michigan State's cornerbacks have been ravaged by injuries . Starter Tyran Chappell has been out for a few weeks in a row now, as have second-stringers NiJhay Burt and Keshawn Williams.

MSU started Tre Bell and Charles Brantley last week against Illinois, but they both left the game at different points. The Spartans were counting on true freshmen Jeremiah Favorite and KJ Deriso there with the game on the line. Guarding Wilde (or really any of NU's top receivers) is already going to be a tough task with all the injuries, but it becomes nearly impossible if none of Michigan State's injured corners are able to get healthy for Saturday.

TE Luke Dehnicke

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats tight end Luke Dehnicke (84) catches a pass against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Preston Zachman (6) during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One injured Wildcat to keep a close eye on in the days leading up to Saturday is tight end Luke Dehnicke. He's missed Northwestern's last two games, but there could be a chance that he could play Saturday. NU initially listed Dehnicke as questionable for its game against Penn State two weeks ago before downgrading him to doubtful and eventually out on game day.

Dehnicke is a breakout star for Northwestern who transferred in this past offseason from Division II Minnesota Duluth. He's recorded 11 catches for 208 yards in his three games this year, with the most impressive performance being a 140-yard night at Indiana in Week 3. Dehnicke is a tight end, but he's got the ball skills and athleticism of many wide receivers at 6'6" and 240 pounds.

S Robert Fitzgerald

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores a touchdown ahead of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Robert Fitzgerald (6) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top player on Northwestern's defense is safety Robert Fitzgerald (no, he's not related to Pat Fitzgerald, in case you're wondering). His true freshman season at NU was Pat Fitzgerald's final year with the program. He's stuck around since, through Pat's firing and the promotion of David Braun.

Fitzgerald already has 49 total tackles this season. That's second in the Big Ten, even though the Wildcats are just one of five teams in the conference that have gone through their bye week already. Fitzgerald also has a pair of interceptions, one of which was a pick-six against Ball State.

LB Braydon Brus

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Braydon Brus (33) recovers a fumble against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Pat Fitzgerald-era recruit still around in Evanston is linebacker Braydon Brus. He's another centerpiece of the Northwestern defense, largely for the havoc that he can cause in opposing backfields. Brus has 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss (t-2nd in the Big Ten), and a team-high 3.0 sacks this season.

He also got Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors following NU's win over Penn State that opened up the school's new-look Ryan Field. Brus recorded nine tackles, one sack, an interception, and a pass breakup during that game.