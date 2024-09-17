MSU Opponent Preview: Boston College Defense
The Michigan State Spartans look to remain undefeated as they travel to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday evening.
It will be an emotional game for the Eagles, as it is their "Red Bandana Game," dedicated to Welles Crowther, who saved many lives during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The Spartans are seven-and-a-half point underdogs against the Eagles, so this will be their toughest test this season. Bill O’Brien has the Eagles playing great football in his first season as head coach.
Boston College’s defense will test the Spartans. It is led by Tim Lewis, a former defensive back who coached in the NFL, the XFL and UFL.
Lewis runs a three-man front with two edge rushers and one stand-up rusher, like Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. Lewis likes to keep lots of defensive backs on the field, something Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren must be mindful of.
The Eagles have been one of the top run defenses in college football this season, ranking 27th in the country. That marks the toughest run defense the Spartans have faced thus far.
The Spartans’ offense has struggled to run the ball, and they must find a way to get their run game going against a stout defense. Smith and Lindgren have generated efficient run games at Oregon State, and it needs to happen with Michigan State if it wants to remain undefeated.
The Eagles’ leading tackler is defensive back Carter Davis, who has 17. In fact, the Eagles’ top two tacklers are both defensive backs (KP Price has 15). Linebacker Daveon Crouch is third with 14.
Boston College has recorded just five sacks this season; three have come from Donovan Ezeiraku. Neto Okpala and George Rooks have recorded the other two. The Michigan State offensive line must keep that sack number down to have a chance on offense.
The Spartans will see a talented group of defensive backs and a defensive front that has stopped the run all season. Nothing will come easy for a Michigan State offense that has been trying to put it together through the first two games.
Michigan State must be smart, protect the football, and try to generate a run game if they want to pull off the upset against a tough Eagles team.
