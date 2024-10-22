MSU Opponent Preview: Michigan Defense
The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines will meet again for another showdown of the biggest rivalry in the state.
Jonathan Smith has a chance to establish himself in the rivalry. The Spartans are five-point underdogs but head into the game with significant momentum after a victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes and a Wolverines loss to Illinois.
Michigan has struggled this season after losing several key contributors to a National Championship-winning team. They are feeling the effects of a rebuild and already have three losses when they had none last season.
Although the Wolverines have struggled to move the ball this season, their defense has helped them remain competitive in games.
So, what will the Spartans see with this Michigan defense?
Michigan is 34th in the country in total defense, although that number is likely skewed by their loss against Texas. They allow 326.4 yards per game. They also rank 96th in passing defense (234.1 yards allowed per game), ninth in rushing defense (92.1 yards allowed per game), and 50th in scoring defense (22.1 points allowed per game).
Michigan brought in Wink Martindale as their defensive coordinator this offseason after Jim Harbaugh took Jesse Minter with him to the Los Angeles Chargers. Minter was arguably the best defensive mind in college football last season.
Martindale has been in the NFL and is known for playing aggressive man coverages and sending blitzes. This strategy has worked at times, especially with an elite cornerback and future first-round draft pick, Will Johnson.
However, Johnson is questionable for Saturday’s game, per Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore. If he is out, the Wolverines’ already struggling secondary will be worse. Aidan Chiles, coming off the best game of his Spartan career, could keep his momentum going.
However, he will have to handle two more future first-round picks on the defensive line. Defensive linemen Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are game-wreckers on the interior and have caused problems for offensive lines all season.
Michigan’s leading tackler is linebacker Ernest Hausmann. A Nebraska transfer, Hausmann has done a good job leading the Wolverines as the middle linebacker. He has 45 tackles, a sack, and an interception this season.
Their leading sack man is defensive end Josiah Stewart, who has been a freak of nature off the edge this season. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound senior has five and a half sacks. Michigan has 18 as a whole.
If Johnson does not play, Michigan will rely on Jyaire Hill and Makari Paige in the secondary. Quinten Johnson and Zeke Berry will also be factors.
Watch out for Jaishawn Barham, Derrick Moore, and Rayshaun Benny in the front seven as potential contributors.
Michigan State’s offense will have its work cut out for it as it takes on this Michigan defense. However, there are weaknesses it can attack.
Will the coaching staff exploit those weaknesses, leading to offensive success?
We will find out if the Spartans are hoisting Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
