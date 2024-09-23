MSU Opponent Preview: Ohio State Offense
After their first loss of the season, the Michigan State Spartans face another difficult test this Saturday evening as they welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State has not beaten Ohio State since 2015, and some embarrassing blowouts have occurred since then. The Spartans are hoping to turn that around on Saturday, but that will prove tough.
The Buckeyes open as 24.5-point favorites over the Spartans. It will take the best game every Spartan has played for Michigan State to pull off this upset.
With that, let’s take a look at the Buckeyes’ offense and see what makes them so explosive.
Head Coach Ryan Day used to call plays for the Buckeyes but decided to allow Offensive Coordinator Brian Hartline to do so for the 2024 season.
Hartline has done an excellent job through the first three games of the season, powering a Buckeyes offense that ranks fifth in the country in total offense (552 yards per game), third in points (52.3), and 14th in both rushing (241 yards per game) and passing (311 yards per game).
After moving on from Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes added Kansas State quarterback Will Howard in the transfer portal. Howard has thrown for 795 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception this season.
Howard is a traditional pocket passer who can escape the pocket and make plays with his legs. He is not as mobile as Thomas Castellanos or Cam Fancher, but the Spartans must be aware of his abilities.
The Buckeyes feature a two-headed monster in the backfield of Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins and TreyVeon Henderson. Judkins has 336 yards and five touchdowns this year, while Henderson has 207 yards and four touchdowns.
Both backs are capable of catching out of the backfield, too. Michigan State will see these talented players in various formations and will have to account for all the ways they can beat it.
The Buckeyes’ offensive strength is their wide receiver room. Led by true freshman Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State has several talented pass-catchers on the outside.
The Spartans’ secondary will have a very difficult task defending Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Carnell Tate.
Head Coach Jonathan Smith, Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi, and the Spartans will be busy this week finding ways to stop this Buckeyes offense.
