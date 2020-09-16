SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU President, AD, & Head Coach on the Return of B1G Football

McLain Moberg

Early Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced, "The COP/C voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020."

According to Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, an eight-game schedule (plus one) is slated to be released later this week.

In response, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker issued a statement:

"From daily antigen testing for all of our players, coaches, and staff to extensive cardiac protocols and protection, the Big Ten Conference and Michigan State are leading the charge to put our players on the field safely and competitively.

"Our players have been relentlessly training in our strength and conditioning program, and we will be ready to compete. Thank you to all our Spartan fans for your support and the Big Ten Task Force and the medical leaders who got us here today. Go Green!"

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley supports the "decision to allow a modified fall football season."

"With all that we've learned in the past month about rapid response testing, and from other athletic leagues, both professional and collegiate, I feel more confident that we can collectively play football while still keeping our student-athletes, coaches and staff safe.

"MSU will adhere to the regulations put forth by the Big Ten Conference to move forward in a safe and thoughtful manner," said Stanley.

Bill Beekman, Michigan State's athletic director, commented on the leagues' decision to return to action, saying, "As an athletic department, our goal is to provide opportunities for student-athletes, and I'm thrilled that our football student-athletes will have the opportunity to play this fall. In pursuit of those goals, the first priority is always the health and safety of our student-athletes.

"With the recent advances in rapid response testing and with stringent medical protocols in place, we are able to provide athletic opportunities while keeping the health of our student-athletes as a foremost principle.

"I'm grateful that the COP/C (Council of Presidents and Chancellors) was willing to revisit their decision when presented with updated information, and I'm appreciative of the effort put in by both the medical community and my fellow athletic directors across the conference in gathering and presenting that information.

"I know Coach Mel Tucker is eager to begin his first season as Michigan State's football coach, and I've been extremely impressed by the way he's kept our guys motivated throughout the summer and fall, even when the season was postponed. And most importantly, I must reiterate how happy I am for our student-athletes.

"They always work hard, but this year has been an offseason like none other, and still they've persevered and never lost their focus. While football games will definitely look different this fall, I know I will still have immense pride as I watch the Spartans run through the tunnel at Spartan Stadium."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1  

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JRN
JRN

Of course there is going to be football played this year. Once the schools realized how much money they were leaving on the table by not playing, they were real quick to tap dance around "new science" since the initial decision to cancel the fall sports season. Now, lets see if this new decision applies to ALL fall sports or only big money football.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Football is Back!

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss the return of Big Ten Football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics: Big Ten Football is Back!

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Votes to Begin Football Season in October

Big Ten Football is back! A schedule is currently in the works and will be released later this week.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten's Complete Announcement on Return of Big Ten Football

The Big Ten reversed course and decided to play football in the fall after all. Here is the complete release from the league.

McLain Moberg

Audric Estime Commits to Michigan State, Building Class '21

Michigan State running back commit, Audric Estime, is contributing towards Mel Tucker's #21builtstrong vision.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Basketball: All-time 3-Point Leaders

Spartan Nation dives into the best three-point shooters in Michigan State basketball history.

McLain Moberg

Kudo: Michigan State Football Traditions

There is no Big Ten football. It might be back in October, November, or even January. But it's gone now, and Spartan fans want nothing more than to watch their team kickoff on Saturdays.

Hikaru Kudo

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode X

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Updated NBA Mock Draft: Xavier Tillman a First-Round Pick

CBS Sports released their updated 2020 NBA Mock Draft, featuring Xavier Tillman Sr. as a first-round selection.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 ATH Braydon Brus

The Spartans offer 2022 ATH Braydon Brus out of Glendora, California.

McLain Moberg

by

jplibboy