MSU QB Aidan Chiles on Value, Growth of TE Jack Velling
Michigan State football saw a lot of turnover this offseason, but one of the key advantages it will have going into this season will be the chemistry between quarterback Aidan Chiles and tight end Jack Velling, who played together at Oregon State.
Velling is anticipated to be one of the best tight ends in the nation. Chiles told reporters on Thursday that the veteran tight end's familiarity with the offense made for an easy transition to the program.
"It's very valuable for sure because he already knew the offense, came in and he really just ran with it," Chiles said. "It was no hiccups, he was perfect. Everything flowed real smooth. But it's just good having him there for the other guys, too. They've acclimated really well; the tight end group is just amazing right now. They don't have a lot of M.A.s, they don't have a lot of mess-ups, they're just there to play ball, and they catch the ball. That's what they do. So, they do a good job at it, too."
Having known Velling from their year together in Corvallis, Chiles has seen growth from his former Beavers teammate, now that he's stepping into a larger role.
"Jack, he's becoming more of a leader role, from my point of view," Chiles said. "I mean, last year, he didn't talk as much. Like, he talked, but he didn't talk around the offense as much. But he's come into his own. He's talked a lot to other tight ends, how to help the tackles, and everybody when he has blocking assigments. Helps me out, too. Talks to me about what he sees, and it's a lot. It's good."
"He's [Chiles] become more of that leader, that vocal guy who you can always count on to be saying the right thing and be doing the right thing," Velling said at Big Ten Football Media Days last month. "He's young, but you wouldn't know it. And then, on the field, he's grown so much and he's gotten stronger, faster, smarter. He's going to be a big threat this season."
With their history and all the expectations surrounding both Chiles and Velling, they could do something very special together in East Lansing.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.