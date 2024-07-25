Jack Velling, Aidan Chiles' Established Chemistry to be Vital for the Spartans
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Michigan State football's most prized transfers -- tight end Jack Velling and quarterback Aidan Chiles -- already have familiarity with one another from their year as teammates at Oregon State.
That makes Velling the only Spartan Chiles has thrown passes to in an actual NCAA game. Fortunately for Michigan State, Velling should be Chiles' No. 1 target this season, as the transfer tight end has received national acclaim this offseason as one of the best tight ends in the country.
"It's awesome," Velling said of already having that chemistry with Chiles when he addressed the media at Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday. "My goal is to just kind of be his [Chiles'] safety blanket and a guy that he can always count on. And I feel like I've kind of started to establish that, and we got to keep working together through fall camp and through the start of the season to continue to establish that."
Chiles, who was a backup at Oregon State, will now be taking on a starting role in just his sophomore season, his first, of course, with the Spartans. Velling has noticed his teammate's development as a leader.
"You see it on the field, but more of it's off the field," Velling said. "He's become more of that leader, that vocal guy who you can always count on to be saying the right thing and be doing the right thing. He's young, but you wouldn't know it. And then, on the field, he's grown so much and he's gotten stronger, faster, smarter. He's going to be a big threat this season."
Velling, meanwhile, had already established himself as a leader with the Beavers. He comes off a 2023 campaign in which he received second-team All-Pac-12 honors. He played two seasons under Spartan coach Jonathan Smith at Oregon State, totaling 719 yards and 11 touchdowns on 45 receptions in 33 games.
Chiles has begun to form connections with his new receivers, but having a year of playing with Velling under his belt should be a significant advantage for the Spartans.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.