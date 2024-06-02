MSU Ranked 85 in EA Sports' NCAAF Game
Most long-time college football fans have some experience with EA Sports’ College Football video game. The game was one of the most popular sports games of the early 2000s but was discontinued in 2013 after the NCAA turned down the chance to renew its contract with EA Sports. Reportedly, the NCAA declined to renew their contract because of the lawsuit by college athletes over the unpaid use of their names, images, and likenesses.
However, college football is in a new era, and there have been significant strides on the NIL front. The changes have paved the way for the return of the once-popular college football game, which is set to be released soon. The video game will have many updates to mirror the new age of college football, which is very different from when it was discontinued.
Currently, Michigan State is ranked as an 85 on the video game. While the video game could update the rankings and the Spartans be ranked lower, the 85 ranking is still noteworthy. Michigan State has had many additions and subtractions over the last few weeks, which could impact their ranking in the video game by a few points. It is just a video game, but the Spartans’ ranking is interesting. Their ranking in the game will be worth watching once the season starts.
Coach Jonathan Smith is entering his first season at the helm in East Lansing. He faces an uphill battle to turn Michigan State’s football program around. Coach Smith and his coaching staff lost a lot of talent earlier in the offseason as many of their players entered the transfer portal. However, Coach Smith and Michigan State recovered admirably, signing multiple talented players from the transfer portal to fill the voids.
As the season begins, NCAA College Football will update its rankings in real-time as the nation watches teams perform on the field. It may be just a video game, but it will give an unbiased look at how the Spartans are viewed nationally. Starting with an 85 grade is a great start for a rebuilding Michigan State football program, hoping to have a successful first season under Coach Smith.
