MSU's Chiles-Velling Connection Should Be One of Nation's Best
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for an infusion of offensive production for the 2024 season.
Head Coach Jonathan Smith, who helped turn around the Oregon State football program, is one of college football's most innovative offensive minds.
He and Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren have created one of the most effective offenses in the last couple of seasons. He looks to bring that creativity to East Lansing.
Smith brought Lindgren with him to Michigan State last November, along with two of the most coveted players in the transfer portal: quarterback Aidan Chiles and tight end Jack Velling.
Chiles was a four-star high school prospect, while Velling led college football in tight end receiving touchdowns in 2023. Chiles earned significant playing time as a freshman for the Beavers last season, playing the third series of every game.
In those snaps, Chiles threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 79 yards and three touchdowns. Chiles threw a touchdown pass to Velling against UCLA.
Chiles is now the starter in East Lansing and will certainly throw the ball more than 35 times now that he has been given the reins. He should connect with his tight end much more than he did last season.
The connection between the two should make them one of the top duos in the country in 2024.
Michigan State using their tight ends in the passing game should be a welcome sight to Spartan fans. The Spartans have neglected the position in the past few seasons. Maliq Carr was the team’s leading receiving tight end in 2023 but has since departed.
Velling should be a fixture in the Spartans’ offense this season. He is a big-bodied receiver who can move well and can win at all three levels of the field. His already-established connection with Chiles should make him one of the most productive tight ends in the country.
The Spartans have struggled in the red zone in recent seasons, which shouldn’t be a problem anymore. Velling is a touchdown magnet inside the 20-yard line, and Chiles has the speed to beat defenders to the edge should he try to score himself.
Michigan State has long been looking for a dynamic duo of this caliber. Chiles and Velling should help the Spartans move down the field and make big plays all season long.
