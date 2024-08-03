MSU's Khris Bogle Talks Playing Rush End, Coach Chad Wilt
Michigan State's defense is going to look different than in years past, but nonetheless, the standard will still be the same.
For one, under new defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, the system will include a rush end position.
As a reminder, as Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt had said back in the spring, "This rush end position ... it's it's a hybrid outside backer/D-end thing. So sometimes, he’s going to have D-end jobs -- play over tight end, right? Play in the C-gap, be strong and sturdy and sometimes it might be ‘Hey, you're gonna be over this tight end man-to-man."
One of Wilt's rush ends is veteran defensive lineman Khris Bogle.
"Still, [like] back in the spring, just learning the new technique," Bogle told reporters on Thursday. "We got Coach Wilt, that's my coach. Just learning the new technique with him and just keep stacking days."
Wilt was added to Coach Jonathan Smith's staff this offseason after spending the past two seasons on Indiana's coaching staff.
"Coach Wilt, he brings energy every day," Bogle said. "And he elevates the room to just keep going, keep going, keep going. Make camp be as hard as it can so when the season comes around, we're ready to go."
Wilt had also detailed the benefits of the rush end position in the spring.
"It goes back to ... the jobs that they're going to be asked are very different," he said. "And some of those jobs you can't do from a three-point stance -- or, I shouldn't say can't -- extremely difficult to do from a three-point stance. So, now we can do that from a two-point, and you don't know offensively that, 'Okay, hey, we're gonna be in our pressure package or we're gonna be in our base package here -- base calls.' So I think just allow those guys the freedom and flexibility, but then it also gives us, I think, another set of eyes that can see, right? Instead of having four guys down -- and those guys, once they put their hand in the stance, you can see a whole lot."
