Michigan State Adds Portal EDGE Rusher With Huge Potential

Michigan State is bringing in a player from the transfer portal who can do big, big things if he develops.

Southeast Missouri State EDGE rusher transfer Trey Lisle has committed to MSU, according to his bio on Twitter/X . Lisle has three years of eligibility remaining, and he has the physical tools to potentially become a serious force on the Spartans' defense.

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks wide receiver Cam Pedro (0) carries the ball against the North Alabama Lions during the FCS Kickoff game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday August 24, 2024. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lisle was listed on SEMO's roster at 6-foot-7 and 246 pounds. That type of height for a non-offensive lineman or non-interior defensive lineman is quite rare, especially below the Power Four level. If he were on the 2025 Michigan State roster, he would be tied for being the tallest player on the roster and be the only one above 6-foot-6 outside of those two positions.

This will likely be a project for new MSU defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III and perhaps new linebackers coach Max Bullough (SEMO has Lisle listed as an outside LB). Lisle played a fair bit this past season for the Redhawks, but he was not one of the team's starters. One can likely infer that it may take time for him to adjust from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Big Ten.

More on Lisle, Fit at MSU

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Lisle ended up playing eight games this past season for a SEMO team that finished 4-8 in 2025. He was credited with 16 total tackles (seven solo, nine assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, and half of a sack. That half-sack also came against North Dakota State (and an offensive line led by MSU pickup Trent Fraley), who finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the FCS.

Pro Football Focus says that Lisle played 241 total defensive snaps this past season. He also played an additional 29 plays on special teams, helping out on the Redhawks' punt return, field goal block, and kick coverage units at points during the fall.

Lisle ended up receiving an overall defensive grade of 66.9 from Pro Football Focus, which is usually considered relatively average. He had more specific marks of 72.9 as a run defender and a 59.0 as a pass rusher.

Again, Lisle is a pretty raw prospect, though. His current on-field production is objectively not Big Ten-level, and that's OK. What makes Lisle worthy of a roster spot are the things that he cannot work on or develop. If DeLattiboudere finds a way to develop those skills needed to become an effective pass rusher, look out. This is, overall, a pretty low-risk move by Michigan State that has a lot of upside.

Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

