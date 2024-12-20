MSU WR Signee Collier Gets Top Honors in Ohio
The Michigan State Spartans considered wide receiver Braylon Collier of Perkins High School in Ohio to be a top priority.
The three-star wide receiver has a high ceiling, and floor, and could contribute right away as a freshman. It has been indicated by some that the Spartans see Collier contributing early as a freshman, which goes with this staff's value -- the best players will play. Anyone who can make an impact will see the field.
Freshman running backs Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier saw some time, for example. Offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson was even a starter, getting significant amounts of snaps.
Collier just finished a senior season that was pure dominance. Per MaxPreps, he notched 84 receptions for 1,423 yards and a whopping 25 touchdowns. He averaged 16.9 yards per reception. In doing so, Collier earned first-team All-Ohio honors for Division IV.
His yardage and average is very telling -- he can get yards after the catch. Watching the tape, you see a playmaker that is shifty, quick, and has good burners for straight-line speed. He can very likely develop into a dynamic threat under the tutelage of Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, a vertical threat who can do more with the ball in his hands.
Collier's mentality is also something the Spartans should be excited for. How he approached this season, one so dominant, is a tell-tale sign that Michigan State got a player that fits their vision for the culture they want to perpetuate.
"I want to play like I'm not committed anywhere, I like I still have no college looks," Collier told me. "I always want to play with that chip on my shoulder. And really just prove everybody every single time I step onto that field whether it's practice, I want to practice how I play, I want to prove to everybody that I deserve to be where I'm at. ... I'm not at Michigan State yet, so I just want to focus on everything out here at home and make my town proud."
Collier's mentality and the intangibles he brings are in line with what Coach Jonathan Smith wants in East Lansing. The All-State Ohio star could do big things wearing green and white.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.