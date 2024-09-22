EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Mentality of Elite MSU Football Commit
Michigan State 2025 wide receiver commit Braylon Collier isn't settled now that he is locked in with a school. I spoke to him on Saturday, before Michigan State's contest against Boston College.
Collier is a three-star prospect and a player whose potential outweighs any number of stars on a recruiting profile or ranking among his high school peers.
The Perkins High School product, who committed in June, said he is doing his best to remain humble.
"That's my main goal. I want to play like I'm not committed anywhere, I like I still have no college looks," Collier told me. "I always want to play with that chip on my shoulder. And really just prove everybody every single time I step onto that field whether it's practice, I want to practice how I play, I want to prove to everybody that I deserve to be where I'm at. ... I'm not at Michigan State yet, so I just want to focus on everything out here at home and make my town proud."
Of course, Collier has still made time for the Spartans. He was in attendance for their game against Prairie View A&M. Collier said that everything was answered -- he already knew the staff, the players, the faculty, the campus, the program, and the vision. All that was left was a gameday atmosphere.
"Man, Spartan Nation did not let me down," Collier said. "It was electric in that stadium. I think it was sold out, it was crazy. The energy, the atmosphere, I'd love to play in something like that. It gave me goosebumps, gave me chills for sure."
Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins -- prolific recruiter and developer of excellent pass catchers, made plenty of time for Collier. Collier and Hawkins were able to catch up on the field before the game, as well as during aftertime and after the Spartans' 40-0 victory.
They do not talk about football. In fact, they talk about basketball. Hoop skills. Who can guard who, who would win, etc. Along with that, Hawkins reminds Collier to be in the moment.
"Making sure I'm good, staying focused on the season I'm in right now, going out there each and every week," Collier said. "Not forgetting where I'm at."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
