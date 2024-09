On This Day in Spartan Football History, Remembering 'Little Giants'

Happy π˜“π˜ͺ𝘡𝘡𝘭𝘦 𝘎π˜ͺ𝘒𝘯𝘡𝘴 day πŸ™Œ#OTD in 2010, @MSU_Football called for the fake field goal to stun Notre Dame in OT.#B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/NMdBKCrQOa