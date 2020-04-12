'22 Texas Tight End Trent McGaughey Talks Michigan State Offer

East Lansing, MI--One of the most sought after recruits in the 2022 class, Pearland (TX) Shadow Creek tight end Trent McGaughey is already closing in on 30 offers and picked up a Michigan State offer on Thursday.

McGaughey recently spoke with Spartan Nation about his latest offer coming from the Spartans and said that he found out about the news from Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore.

“My dad told me to call Coach Gilmore, and I was very excited when he offered me.”

After having the opportunity to speak with Gilmore, McGaughey said that he got a positive impression for Gilmore and added that he looks forward to meeting him in person in the future.

“It went great,” he said. “He seems like a great guy, and I can’t wait to meet him.”

McGaughey has an offer list of nearly 30 programs such as Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, and Virginia Tech.

When it comes to Michigan State, McGaughey said that he feels the Spartans are a program that could be on the rise.

“I think Michigan State is a promising program, and they have a good future.”

A complete tight end, who is a big-time weapon in the passing game and a robust in-line blocker in the run game, which makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses, McGaughey is the real deal at the tight end position.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, McGaughey described himself as, “An all-around tight end. But I think my best of my game is the receiving end.”

