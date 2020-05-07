Matt Allen Has Momentum Approaching Michigan State Football

East Lansing, MI—There is a myriad of reasons as to why a once-promising 2019 Michigan State football campaign started with Big Ten Championship expectations and spiraled out of control, ending with a Pinstripe appearance and the retirement of Mark Dantonio.

Injuries certainly played a part. While not the only reason, injuries hampered the program at every position, none more visible than the offensive line. Matt Allen missed the last four regular-season games, but while still not 100%, he came back to play in the bowl game.

He talked about playing in that game and critiquing his play with NFL alumni and bother Jack, and using it as momentum as he moves ahead into 2020 with Mel Tucker.

"It felt great to get back out to the field and get back out on the field with my teammates. Really, that was just the best part about it was just being able to be out there with my teammates again, and yeah, I would say I played okay, I don't know." Allen said. "I really kind of try and critique myself as hard as possible just because that's when I feel like I get the most out of it.

"I wouldn't say that I played great, there's still a lot to improve on. I'm excited this offseason to try and improve on the stuff that I didn't do well in that game, and that's what I've been looking over with Jack in my spare time that I've been able to do so I'm excited to be able to work with him on these things and try and be the best that I can be for when I come back."

