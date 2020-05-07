Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Matt Allen Has Momentum Approaching Michigan State Football

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—There is a myriad of reasons as to why a once-promising 2019 Michigan State football campaign started with Big Ten Championship expectations and spiraled out of control, ending with a Pinstripe appearance and the retirement of Mark Dantonio.

Injuries certainly played a part. While not the only reason, injuries hampered the program at every position, none more visible than the offensive line. Matt Allen missed the last four regular-season games, but while still not 100%, he came back to play in the bowl game.

He talked about playing in that game and critiquing his play with NFL alumni and bother Jack, and using it as momentum as he moves ahead into 2020 with Mel Tucker.

"It felt great to get back out to the field and get back out on the field with my teammates. Really, that was just the best part about it was just being able to be out there with my teammates again, and yeah, I would say I played okay, I don't know." Allen said. "I really kind of try and critique myself as hard as possible just because that's when I feel like I get the most out of it.  

"I wouldn't say that I played great, there's still a lot to improve on. I'm excited this offseason to try and improve on the stuff that I didn't do well in that game, and that's what I've been looking over with Jack in my spare time that I've been able to do so I'm excited to be able to work with him on these things and try and be the best that I can be for when I come back."

Tell us what you some of your thoughts about injuries last season and having Allen back healthy in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you

CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Kapilovic on Mel Tucker, Michigan State Football

A rising star in his own right, Chris Kapilovic had plenty of opportunities to go to other places, but East Lansing with Mel Tucker was a natural choice.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Bond with Flint, Michigan, Gets Tighter

The bond between Flint, Michigan, and the Michigan State Spartans has only grown tighter with the hiring by Mel Tucker of Courtney Hawkins.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Leo, Indiana, Landen Livingston on Mel Tucker's Michigan State Offer

Leo, Indiana, class of 2022 offensive tackle Landen Livingston discusses his recent scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Mel Tucker, Michigan State Staff Have Buy-In From Players

The new Michigan State Spartan football staff is benefiting from leading players like Antjuan Simmons, who have bought in despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Magic Johnson's success never took his heart far away from Lansing

In the basketball world, there is but one "Magic" -- and it's not Harry Houdini. Houdini made magic his career. Earvin Johnson made it his brand.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

T. Richard

Ross Els Talks On Fire Michigan State Recruiting

With Michigan State Spartan football on fire in recruiting, linebacker coach Ross Els discusses the plan of attack by Mel Tucker’s staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore on His Contribution to Michigan State’s Staff

Hired away from the Wisconsin Badgers, Ted Gilmore explains what he brings to Mel Tucker’s first Michigan State Spartan football staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Conference Extends Ban on Team Activities

Moments ago, the Big Ten Conference extended its ban on “All organized team activities through June 1, 2020.” We tell you what that means at Michigan State.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

thepostmail33

Kevin Warren moves Big Ten Conference forward on mental health

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has announced the formation of a new Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Spartan Football Weekly Recruiting Update

The weekly Michigan State Spartan football recruiting update. Go inside the activity of Mel Tucker and his staff in their pursuit of new talent.

Jeff Dullack