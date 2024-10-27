Player Grades for Michigan State's Loss to Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans could not bring the Paul Bunyan Trophy home to East Lansing, falling to the Michigan Wolverines, 24-17.
The Spartans are now 4-4 on the season, and they are looking for two more wins somewhere on the schedule to make a bowl game in Jonathan Smith's first season.
Michigan State got out to a 7-0 lead after two impressive drives by the run game but was unable to capitalize after the first quarter. That ultimately cost them the game, as Michigan took control and never looked back.
A few players’ performances stood out in this game, good and bad. Let’s give out three player grades in a frustrating loss.
Running back Nate Carter - If there was one bright spot in this loss, it was Carter’s performance.
Carter finished with 19 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. He also added two catches for 56 yards, leading the team in both categories. He put together impressive runs in third-and-long situations that kept Spartan drives alive.
Michigan State’s running game has come alive in the last two games, and Carter has been a major part of that resurgence. While the outcome was disappointing, Carter has come on for the Spartans.
Grade: A
Wide receiver Nick Marsh - While it was not a major game for Marsh, he still had plenty of good moments.
Marsh caught four passes for 42 yards and an impressive touchdown in the fourth quarter. He grabbed a ball on third-and-long, cut back, and had nothing but green grass in front of him to bring the Spartans within a score.
The Spartans are in good hands with Marsh leading the way. They are not far off from putting it all together offensively, and Marsh has stardom in his future.
Grade: B-
Defensive back Malik Spencer - There were lofty expectations for Spencer heading into the season, and he has not lived up to them.
Spencer led the team in tackles, which was a positive, but he also missed several and allowed Michigan’s top receiving target, Colston Loveland, to have a big day. He finished the day with seven solo tackles and a half tackle for loss.
Michigan State needs more out of one of their most experienced defensive backs if they want to make a bowl game this season. Spencer played fine, but fine wasn’t good enough.
