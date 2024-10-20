Player Grades for Michigan State's Win Over Iowa
The Michigan State Spartans picked up an impressive and crucial victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, 32-20, in a homecoming showdown.
The Spartans played the most complete game of their season, shutting down Iowa’s passing game and finishing drives with points. Aidan Chiles looked as confident as he has all season.
This is an important victory for Jonathan Smith’s squad, as they have the most important game of the season next week. The Michigan Wolverines struggled today, but they will most certainly be prepared for the game next Saturday.
So, as we have after every game this season, let’s hand out some grades.
Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. - This was the senior’s best game as a Spartan.
Foster finished the game with five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. He ran an excellent route in the end zone, and Chiles found him with an impressive throw. He also got open on a coverage bust in the first half, leading to a 37-yard strike.
Michigan State needs Foster to step up as a leader for the second half of the season, and this game was a step in the right direction.
Grade: A-
Defensive back Nikai Martinez - The UCF transfer has played impressive football since becoming a Spartan.
He posted six tackles and intercepted Cade McNamara on an overthrow near midfield. Jaden Mangham transferred to Michigan in May, and Martinez has filled in nicely as his replacement.
Martinez has formed an impressive safety duo alongside Malik Spencer, and the Spartans will need them to continue their great play as they take on tough offenses to close the season.
Grade: B+
Wide receiver Nick Marsh - Marsh has been everything Spartan fans have wanted him to be.
Marsh finished the game with eight receptions for 113 yards. He had a touchdown called back as he fell just short of the goal line. Nate Carter punched it in from the 1-yard line to give the Spartans a two-score lead.
Ever since the Maryland game, Marsh has taken the WR1 role and has not given it back. At just 18 years old, his superstar potential is already showing.
The Chiles-Marsh duo should bring Michigan State fans joy for years.
Grade: A+
