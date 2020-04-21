East Lansing, MI--Michigan State received a late, but tremendous addition to its 2020 recruiting class earlier this week when the Spartans earned a commitment from ATH Kobe Myers as a preferred walk-on.

Myers, who is a native of Pontiac, Michigan, and played high school football locally at Walled Lake Western and Waterford Mott passed on a handful of Division 1 offers to attend Blair Academy in Pennsylvania.

Spartan Nation recently spoke with Myers about his commitment to Michigan State. Myers said that the opportunity to play college football in his home state and the relationship he built with safeties coach Mike Tressel and former Michigan State staff member Sheldon White are what sold him on the Spartans.

“For me, I’m a Michigan kid, my hometown is Pontiac, Michigan,” he said. “But for me, what did it was Coach Tressel and Coach Sheldon White. Coach Tressel recruited me pretty hard; Coach Sheldon recruited me pretty hard when Coach Dantonio was there. Coach Sheldon - Cody White was my former teammate (in high school), that’s his son, so he always tried to recruit us to Michigan State. But Coach Tressel, I trust in him as a man, I trust in his word, he made me feel very comfortable, he was always active, always reaching out, always accepting my dad’s phone calls, and answering any questions that we had. They showed me a ton of love; it just felt right. It felt like home, and I felt like I could trust that staff up there.”

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound standout, Myers showed the ability to play at a high level on both sides of the ball in high school. Myers is slated to play on the defensive side of the ball for the Spartans. Either at safety or outside linebacker.

“I would describe myself as a kid who plays with a chip on his shoulder,” he said. “I’m a big kid; when a lot of people see me and see how big I am and see my size, they don’t think I can move. But I’m a big kid that can run, I’ve got great hands - with me playing defense now, I’ll probably be playing strong safety or weak-side linebacker, I’m going to be an outside linebacker that can catch like a receiver. I’m electric; when I get the ball, I can make somebody miss, I don’t go down on the first tackle, I’m strong, so that’s how I would describe myself.”

With his recruitment officially wrapped up and now that he’s a part of the Spartan football program, Myers admitted that he’s a bit relieved and added that he’s excited to call Michigan State home.

“To be honest, it’s a little bit of a relief,” he said. “Now, it’s off my back; I don’t have to worry about it, I don’t have to think about it when I lay down at night. I finally have another place to call home to continue to play football for the next 4-5 years. It’s a great feeling.”

