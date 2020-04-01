Spartan Nation
Powerful Class of '22 Offensive Lineman Gavin Broscious on MSU Offer

Jeff Dullack

East Lansing, MI— Goodyear (AZ) Desert Edge 2022 offensive lineman Gavin Broscious quickly gained the attention of several Division programs after an impressive sophomore season. Broscious recently picked up his second Power 5 offer from Michigan State.

Broscious told Spartan Nation that he found out about his offer from Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and said that he and his family were excited when they heard the news.

“I had a long phone conversation with Coach Kap. I was very surprised that he’s been following me for a while. Me and my family were super excited when he gave me the offer.”

After having the opportunity to talk with Kapilovic, Broscious said that he came away with a good impression for the Spartan offensive line coach.

“Coach Kap is a really cool guy and easy to talk to. My impression was he was a very knowledgeable coach, and he wants me at MSU.”

In addition to his Michigan State offer, Broscious also holds an offer from Arizona State, who extended an offer to him last spring.

When it comes to the Spartans, Broscious considers Michigan State to be a great program with a reputation of playing tough, physical football. Those traits are something that appeals to him. Additionally, he told Spartan Nation that former Spartan and current Los Angeles Ram Brian Allen is someone that he admires.

“MSU is a great program in a big-time conference. I love smash-mouth football. A lot of great NFL players come out of MSU. I’m a big fan of Brian Allen.”

A 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman, he has the natural skills to play both tackle and guard, Broscious said, “I would describe myself as a physical, downhill guy that plays with a mean streak.”

