Ross Els Brings Big Ten Experience to Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich—When Mel Tucker decided to bring Ross Els to East Lansing with him, he chose wisely. He did not only bring a reliable linebacker coach and a highly knowledgeable special team coordinator, but he brought a man with valuable Big Ten Conference experience.

Having coached with the Purdue Boilermakers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Els not only has excellent on-field experience but institutional knowledge of the conference that is priceless. He talked about that and how it helps him in East Lansing.

“Maybe familiar with some of the coaches that were here, the last time I was in the Big Ten was 2016, so some of the guys are still here, so that helps. Where it really helps us in the recruiting process. I was at Ohio University for six years with Frank Solich, so for example, I talked to a high school coach in Columbus, Ohio, last night; that was one of the schools that I stopped all the time. It was like the good-old-days,” Els says. “I think that’s probably my biggest advantage is I have recruited this area before and again a couple of guys with schemes maybe. I just know what the Big Ten delivers; I mean, physical, smart football. That’s what we play in this league. I’m glad to be back in it, I really am.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack