QB Tommy Schuster Talks First Game Playing as a Michigan State Spartan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Veteran quarterback Tommy Schuster finally got to see action as a Michigan State Spartan in his team's 40-0 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
Schuster took over for sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles in the third quarter, and he made the most of the opportunity, throwing for 97 yards and finding the end zone on a rushing touchdown.
Schuster addressed the media after the win.
You can watch his full presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Schuster's presser:
Q: You come in in the third quarter, when you walk into the offense, what's the biggest thing you want to get accomplished there?
Schuster: "I want to do my job and execute at a high level. I think no matter who's on the field as an offense -- 1s, 2s, 3s -- I think that's the goal. Try not to miss a beat, be assignment-sound and just get out there and execute and try to move the ball on the field, get points. That was really our goal.:Jjst play clean and try to put the ball in the end zone."
Q: How much, as a guy who's played a lot of college football and you have a lot of young guys around you, how much are you trying to maybe get them to learn at that point?
Schuster: "Yeah, this is different. Like you said, I'm a little older than a lot of the guys I'm out there with at that point. So, I think communication [is] big, making sure everybody's on the same page. You don't want to get out there and have it be a mess. So, I mean, just communication, making sure everybody's on the same page and just go out -- at the end of the day -- go out and execute. We prepared well during the week. So, go out and do our job."
