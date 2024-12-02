RB Should Be Priority for MSU in Portal, Offseason
The Michigan State Spartans will not be going bowling and will now focus on what they must do to improve their team ahead of the 2025 season.
Jonathan Smith’s first year in charge in East Lansing is over, so he must now recruit through the transfer portal and at the high school level.
The roster will look vastly different next season, as many seniors will move on, and players will hit the portal. It is a constantly shifting and fast-paced time in the college football season, and Smith and his staff must constantly recruit.
One position the team must address is running back. The Spartans were not great at running the football this year, and that position group may look vastly different in 2025.
The Spartans ranked 110th in rushing offense this season, totaling just 115.3 yards per game. The offensive line contributed a lot to MSU’s rushing struggles, but scheme, play calling, and personnel also played a part.
The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9, so as of now, there are not as many players who have intentions to transfer as there will be a week from now. When that number ramps up, expect many running backs to enter their names in the portal.
MSU has taken a transfer running back every year since 2021: Kenneth Walker III in 2021, Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard in 2022, Nate Carter in 2023, and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams in 2024.
Now, Lynch-Adams is out of eligibility, and Carter has a decision to make regarding his. If MSU could get Carter back, it would greatly help this run game’s consistency.
Whether Carter returns or not, the team must still find a running back in the portal. They have Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier ready to earn more playing time, but they still need someone who is ready to contribute right away and does not need to be eased in.
This offensive staff has developed run games and running backs at previous stops, so expect the run game to look better in 2025. However, MSU still must find a proven option in the transfer portal to help make that happen.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.