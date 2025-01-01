REPORT: How Recent MSU Transfer Vincic Will Make Impact
Michigan State is making a conscious effort to bolster its offensive line and protect quarterback Aidan Chiles, the future of the program.
As I previously reported, "the Spartans were thin on the offensive line and were ravaged by injuries throughout 2024. Chiles had little protection and the run game was stunted big-time. That can't happen again in 2025. Offensive line will be a huge priority."
They went out and grabbed offensive lineman Luka Vincic out of Oregon State, a former Jonathan Smith and Jim Michalczik (former Beavers, now Spartans offensive line coach) recruit and a player who should fit into the offensive line Day 1.
Per a report from On3, Vincic's high school coach, Thomas Bainter, wasn't surprised he ended up with the Spartans.
“I remember that Michalczik came in and met with him, and I remember him telling me, ‘coach, if I could put him in my truck right now and drive him with me back to Oregon State I would,’" Bainter said. “That speaks of his character. If you met him, you would be laughing and saying to yourself, ‘wow, this is a special dude. He lights up a room. He connects people.
“I was a little bit surprised when I heard he was entering the portal, but I am not surprised with where he ended up. I know that he was very fond of Coach Smith and Coach Michalczik, who he always said was a wonderful coach at helping him develop his tools and making him advance.”
Bainter called his former star a "special" talent and believes Vincic will make his mark in East Lansing.
"He has a great work ethic and drive. He is goal-oriented, charismatic, and team-first," Bainter said. "He lights up a room and when you meet him you will understand what I am talking about. He is the entire package. Winning is important to him. Working hard is what he does. He doesn’t want anything given to him. He wants to earn everything. He will be a leader quickly at Michigan State."
The Spartans still need more depth at offensive tackle, which should be a top priority going forward.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
