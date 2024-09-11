REPORT: Michigan State Football's Resume Improved Dramatically After Upset Win
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are off to a positive start to a season many believed would be difficult for the Spartans.
The Spartans were projected to win about four or five games this season. They are already halfway there and have a home matchup with Prarie View A&M this weekend that will likely move them even closer to that mark and halfway to being bowl-eligible in Smith’s first season at the helm.
Michigan State is now 2-0 after starting the season with wins over Florida Atlantic and Maryland. The Spartans’ road win over Maryland to begin Big Ten play was a significant win for Smith as he continues to try to turn things around at Michigan State. While Michigan State undoubtedly has a long way to go to reach the goals Smith and his coaching staff have put in place, its win over Maryland may be a sign of positive things for the Spartans.
Smith and the Spartans have a realistic shot of making it to a bowl game this season. They will likely be 3-0 after this weekend’s matchup against Prarie View A&M and have at least three winnable games remaining on their upcoming schedule. However, Michigan State’s win over Maryland could be a building block for Smith.
ESPN’s Football Power Index recently released its strength of record rating for college football programs nationwide. The FPI rankings ranked Michigan State’s strength of record fifth overall. It was the highest FPI ranking of any team in the Big Ten.
It is very early in the season, and Michigan State will soon face the difficult part of one of the country's most challenging schedules, which should only strengthen the Spartans’ resume.
Michigan State will soon face multiple teams currently ranked in the top 25 in the country. This will give the Spartans a chance to pull off even more upsets en route to what they hope will be a successful first season for Smith in East Lansing.
So far, he seems to have Michigan State headed in the right direction. Time will tell if Smith can sustain the early success.
