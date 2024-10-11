REPORT: Spartan Stadium Receives High Acclaim
Michigan State is currently on a three-game losing streak. The Spartans are on their bye week, but when they return, they will play at home against Iowa.
For the Spartans, though, home is not just a regular stadium or home-field advantage. Many would agree they have one of the best atmospheres of any team in the Big Ten.
The Big Ten Network recently released Anthony Herron's top five “sneaky awesome atmospheres” in the Big Ten on X, formerly known as Twitter. Herron ranked Michigan State’s atmosphere as the third-best in the Big Ten. Herron only ranked Washington and Purdue’s home environment better than the Spartans.
Herron ranked Husky Stadium first and Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium second. Michigan State was ranked third ahead of Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium, which was ranked fourth. Rutgers’ Shi Stadium was ranked fifth.
Michigan State is 3-3 on the season. They are on a three-game losing streak after starting the season on a three-game winning streak. Two of the Spartans’ three wins have come at home this season. They hope to add to the win column with a home victory over Iowa on Oct. 19.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith hopes the Spartans continue to see success at home, as they seem to be a completely different team. However, it is difficult to tell how good they are at home, as the Spartans played Florida Atlantic, Prairie View A&M, and Ohio State at home this season.
The first two were inferior opponents, and Ohio State was significantly better than Michigan State. The Spartans’ three home wins were not the best sample size to gauge how well they will do down the stretch this season. However, Michigan State hopes to continue building its home atmosphere by winning more over the next few seasons.
Regardless, it will be critical that the Spartans take care of home, as they have numerous home games over the second half of their season. They have more home games than away games, with four of the final six games of the season being played in East Lansing. This will undoubtedly be a massive help for the Spartans as they try to secure three more wins and an invitation to a bowl game.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.