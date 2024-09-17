REPORT: Spartans' Bowl Projections Trending in the Right Direction
Many college football experts around the country did not believe Michigan State’s chances of making it to a bowl game this season, as the Spartans overhauled nearly their entire football program. Michigan State cleaned house and brought in a whole new coaching staff tasked with rebuilding the football program in East Lansing.
After the new coaching staff got going, they lost nearly 20 players to the transfer portal before eventually restocking enough talent from the transfer portal to have one of the best-ranked transfer portal classes in the country this offseason.
The numerous changes Michigan State made over the offseason led to many unknowns entering this season, which is a large part of why many doubted Michigan State’s chances of making it to a bowl game this season. However, three wins later, including an upset road victory, Michigan State is just three more wins away from being bowl-game-eligible, with multiple winnable games at the end of its schedule.
Not only does Michigan State have many beatable teams on its schedule, but they also play three out of their last four games at home, which should motivate the players even more to secure those last three wins and an invitation to a bowl game.
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network recently released his weekly bowl projections. McMurphy again projected Michigan State to play in the Birmingham Bowl. McMurphy believes Michigan State will play Syracuse in this in Birmingham.
However, the Spartans must first perform well on the field before they can wonder what bowl game they will play in. Boston College is much more of a challenge than any team Michigan State has played against so far in the first three games of the season. Michigan State's game against Boston College is the first in a string of formidable teams the Spartans will face over the next few weeks.
Before the Spartans can advance to the last four games, all of which they can win, they must first overcome arguably the most difficult four-game stretch any team in the country has to play this season.
Smith and his coaching staff arrived in East Lansing with a plan on how to make Michigan State a successful football program over the next few seasons. Michigan State going to a bowl game in Smith's first season would be a good start.
