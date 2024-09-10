REPORT: Where Does Michigan State Rank in the Big Ten After Win Over Maryland?
After beating Florida Atlantic in a matchup they were favored to win by double digits, Michigan State went on the road and beat a Maryland team that was more than a touchdown favorite, according to sportsbooks around the country.
Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans secured an impressive victory in their first Big Ten game of the season against a team many thought was better than the Spartans.
Michigan State’s road win was potentially a statement win for Smith in his first season in East Lansing. It was a victory he and the Spartans could build on moving forward, and Michigan State’s football program may one day look back on and point to as a catalyst for a successful season.
When the season started, many projected the Spartans to be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. The Spartans were routinely ranked as one of the bottom five or six teams in the 18-team conference, as they entered the season with many unknowns. A new coaching staff and the fact that Michigan State entered the season with many new faces meant no one knew what to expect from them as the season started.
However, after two wins to start the season, including one over Maryland in both team’s Big Ten opener, Michigan State has flashed its potential this season. FOX Sports’ Michael Cohen recently released updated his Big Ten rankings. While Cohen still ranked Michigan State in the bottom half of the conference, he ranked the Spartans as the 11th-best team in the Big Ten, just ahead of Washington and just behind Rutgers. Cohen has Michigan State ranked just five spots behind Michigan.
As Michigan State continues through the season, they have plenty of chances to prove they are even better than the 11th-best team in the conference, as they face multiple teams that Cohen has ranked ahead of them. Michigan State takes on Prarie View A&M this weekend, followed by games against numerous Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25.
While Michigan State will undoubtedly have its fair share of struggles over the next couple of weeks, its win over Maryland proved they have a chance to pull off an upset over the next couple of weeks before the schedule gets more manageable on the back end.
