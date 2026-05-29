MSU's Kohler, Cooper Set Up More NBA Draft Workouts

Each of Michigan State's most promising draft prospects is making some headway with NBA franchises.

Outgoing MSU seniors Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper are going through workouts with different teams. Cooper worked out with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, per a team spokesperson. Kohler will be working out with the Indiana Pacers on Friday, which the team announced on social media.

Fit for Cooper

Michigan State's Carson Cooper walks to the bench after a timeout against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Neither Cooper nor Kohler is expected to get picked in this year's NBA Draft, which features 60 total picks, but there are other ways to find your way into the professional ranks. Getting invited onto a team's Summer League squad can be parlayed into a spot on the preseason roster or a spot on the G League team.

The Warriors do have a late enough pick at 54th overall that they could perhaps surprise some people, though. Cooper isn't a super explosive athlete, but he can move around enough to keep up with some players smaller than him on defense. He's also a good lob threat and is very close to unlocking a three-point shot that would definitely boost his stock with professional teams.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper dishes out a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during a game at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Cooper is also a former zero-star recruit who has faced long odds just to get to this point. He'll be facing long odds again to reach an NBA roster. His developmental story is still great, and it's enough that an NBA team, Golden State or otherwise, should give him a shot.

Fit for Kohler

Kohler has gotten a bit more NBA attention. He also reportedly worked out with the Memphis Grizzlies in the past. He's less of a pure athlete than Cooper, but what Kohler has going for him is a proven three-point shot. Kohler led Michigan State with 58 made threes last season while making 38.9% of his shots from behind the arc.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a game against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

You don't see a ton of post-work in the NBA these days, but Kohler still has that going for him, too. His footwork on the low block has gotten him a ton of his points during his time at MSU. He'll just keep pump faking and keeping that pivot foot down until his defender bites, and he gets a look at the rim.

Kohler is probably the most likely player to get a two-way deal between himself and Cooper. His elite rebounding ability for somebody at "just" 6'9" is another thing NBA teams will like. The NBA game's pace limits Kohler's projectability, but it will still be interesting to see how he performs at the next level.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI