Jacub Panasiuk Anchors Michigan State's Defensive Line

East Lansing, Mich— Ron Burton has lost three of his four starting defensive linemen for the Michigan State Spartan football team. The ever-optimistic Burton thinks having Jacub Panasiuk back is a blessing as a player and a leader.

“No doubt about it. With him being the guy who’s had the most snaps, he’s been a leader in the room. He’s been helping the young guys understand the game and the fundamentals; that’s the key to us upfront,” Burton says.

“As a senior defensive end, you’re kind of taking the bull by the horns as an assistant coach and understanding the nuances of what’s going on.

“That really allows our guys to be prepared along with us. Him having the success of the last two years has been a great example …and getting answers to some of the questions that the younger guys have. It keeps us on task and keeps us ahead of the game, but he will be an integral part and has played an integral part during these meetings.”

Burton went on to mention some other players he expects to make some moves up on the depth chart. “We expect to get behind him, Drew Beesley, he’s a kid that’s going to help us a lot – he’s a senior also. Then we’ll have guys behind him, Jack Camper, and just a young guy, Michael Fletcher. Those are the guys that have the key positions right now upfront to carry forward.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

