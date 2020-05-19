Ross Els Talks Possibility of Head Coaching Again

East Lansing, Mich— Ross Els brought a deep resume of experience to East Lansing when he joined Mel Tucker’s staff at Michigan State Spartan football. He will lead the Spartans special teams and linebackers. He brought with him to Mid-Michigan a long history of Big Ten and head coaching experience.

With him excited to be in East Lansing, does he think about getting back into head coaching?

“Gosh no (laughing). Do you know what these guys go through all day long? They’re putting out fires all day long (laughing). I want to coach ball. It’ll happen again, I think, but I’m really, really happy where I am right now,” says Els. “To be able to work with a guy like Mel and Scottie Hazelton; he’s been phenomenal. Scottie is an incredible defensive coordinator and has a lot of success. He leaves a lot of things open to ‘how do you guys want to do this, do you want to do this?’ I’m in such a good position right now I’m not looking to go back to that head coaching gig right now.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

