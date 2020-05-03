Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Ross Els Talks Michigan State Special Teams Philosophy

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Mel Tucker’s resume reads like a who’s who of football success. He has been with the best and understands that the elite programs have a particular commitment to be exceptional on special teams. So when he hired Ross Els to take on the job, it said a lot of the trust he has in him.

Els discussed how his focus with who plays on special teams is in agreement with Tucker. He also gave Spartan fans a look ahead to what they can expect to see next season.

“One of the great things about working for a guy like Mel Tucker is he understands the importance of special teams. Working with him for the year I did at Colorado, he’s never said ‘don’t use this guy.’ Now we’re going to use common sense on offense, defense, and special teams to make sure that they’re not overplayed, but that doesn’t mean special teams will take the backseat. To answer your question, everybody is up for grabs; everybody’s going to be available, we made that very clear to the team, both the head coach and myself. It gives them an opportunity to continue to do some of the skills that they do at their position. If they’re a wide receiver that blocks, they’re going to block on the kickoff return. If they’re a running back that runs, they’re going to run the football. It also helps their resume because everybody in the NFL, if you’re a specialist, you are going to play on special teams. Everybody’s up for grabs, we’ll be smart about it and not overuse people, but we get the best that are available.”

  Tell us what you think of the Mel Tucker and the Ross Els special team philosophy in the comment section below. 

  Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ted Gilmore Ready to Lead Michigan State Tight Ends

Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football brought in one of the Big Ten Conference’s best in Ted Gilmore to coach tight ends.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Darien Harris Brings Great Value to Michigan State Football

Understanding the value of having Darien Harris as the Michigan State football director of player engagement.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Barristerj1

Michigan State Lands 10th Commitment, Corner Chuck Brantley

Venice, Florida’s Chuck Brantley, nephew of Spartan All American Herb Haygood becomes Mel Tucker & Michigan State’s tenth commitment for the class of 2021.

Jeff Dullack

by

MDanMSU915

Look at the Task of Michigan State Strength Coach Jason Novak

Understanding the task of Michigan State football strength coach Jason Novak.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Texas Tight End Kameron Allen Commits to Michigan State

Mel Tucker acquired his ninth commitment for the 2021 class when Texas, North Forney 2021 tight end Kameron Allen announced his pledge to Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

Answering Your Michigan State Basketball Questions

Answering your Michigan State basketball questions. Who is coming, who is going and who is stepping up for Tom Izzo?

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

1973

College Athletics Rocked by NCAA Landmark Decision

College athletics was forever changed today as the NCAA Board of Governors moved towards allowing compensation for athletes via endorsements and promotions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson on Michigan State recruiting during unprecedented times

Jay Johnson the Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator discusses recruiting during unprecedented times.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Barristerj1

Linebacker Jordan Eubanks discusses Mel Tucker's Michigan State offer

Denton, Texas, linebacker Jordan Eubanks discusses his recent scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State football for the class of 2021.

Jeff Dullack

Diverse Coaching Backgrounds Makes Spartan Football Strong

Mel Tucker hired a coaching staff for Michigan State football that brings a diverse lineage, which makes the rebuilding stronger while taking no shortcuts.

Hondo S. Carpenter